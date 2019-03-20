SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Slippery Rock University students are on alert after the campus issued a safety warning following an alleged sexual assault behind a local bar.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is working to get surveillance video from the owner of the tavern and getting reaction from students.
Hear why students believe the university could have handled the alert differently, on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
