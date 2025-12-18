Man sentenced to life without possibility of parole for deadly 2018 shooting of ex-girlfriend

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend 17 times, killing her, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Darion Abel to life in prison without parole for the 2018 killing of Miranda Grimm-Gilarski. He was found guilty of murder of the first degree, burglary and firearms not to be carried without a license back in September.

Abel opened fire on Grimm-Gilarski as she babysat her stepsister inside their Munhall home. He then drove to the police station to confess.

The couple had just ended a yearlong relationship at the time of Grimm-Gilarski’s murder.

