PITTSBURGH - A slow speed chase early Tuesday morning went through Pittsburgh's North Side before ending with officers drawing their weapons.
Surveillance video shows tense moments as police surround the car with their guns pointed at the driver.
Target 11's Rick Earle has the exclusive details of what unfolded on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Face transplant recipient, one of world's first, says donor face has started to fail
- Man dies after being shot while walking home in Munhall
- Contagious skin infection affecting students in local school district
- VIDEO: Injuries force local high school football team to forfeit game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}