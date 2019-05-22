  • Smoke detector installation wasn't finished in warehouse before massive fire, owner says

    Updated:

    ETNA, Pa. - The owner of an Etna warehouse that nearly burned down earlier this month told Channel 11 that the installation of fire alarms wasn't finished.

    He also said he didn't know if they'd ever been installed.

    Related Headlines

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Rare, luxury cars among those damaged in massive warehouse fire in Etna

    What else he's telling us about the fire that caused millions of dollars in damage, tonight on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories