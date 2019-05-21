GREENSBURG, Pa. - Greensburg police are on the scene of a shooting.
Details from the active scene are still limited, but Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has confirmed that the coroner is on the scene.
Marsalko is in Greensburg at the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police
- Horrified mother watches son, boyfriend drown as powerful rip current drags them out to sea
- Boy sells popcorn to raise money for his grandfather's medical expenses
- VIDEO: Bats being wiped out in PA causing more bugs in your backyard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}