Steelers suffer 2 new injuries in secondary

Two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary popped up with injuries on Thursday that could impact their availability for the team’s Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was limited in practice with a new elbow injury on Thursday, while safety Kyle Dugger did not practice with a hand injury.

Those two injuries came in addition to James Pierre being in the concussion protocol, though Pierre appears to be trending toward playing, as he was a full participant in Thursday’s session.

Jalen Ramsey has also not practiced this week, being given rest days on both Wednesday and Thursday.

