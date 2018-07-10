  • Snapped utility pole knocks out power to Pittsburgh housing community

    Updated:

    A Pittsburgh housing community is without power after a utility pole snapped Monday night, sending a transformer crashing to the ground.

    Renee Wallace is contacting officials at the Allegheny County Housing Authority to find out what’s being done to get power restored, for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Residents of Arlington Heights said it narrowly missed hitting group of children who were playing nearby. 

    They told Channel 11 they’ve been without electricity since Monday night and it could be days before they get it back.

