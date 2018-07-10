Snapped utility pole knocks out power to Pittsburgh housing community

A Pittsburgh housing community is without power after a utility pole snapped Monday night, sending a transformer crashing to the ground.
Renee Wallace is contacting officials at the Allegheny County Housing Authority to find out what’s being done to get power restored, for Channel 11 News at Noon.
GOOD news! Industrial sized generator just brought in to Arlington Heights apt complex to provide power until electricity fully restored #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Znr0IAep3k— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) July 10, 2018
Residents of Arlington Heights said it narrowly missed hitting group of children who were playing nearby.
They told Channel 11 they’ve been without electricity since Monday night and it could be days before they get it back.
TRENDING NOW:
- Live Nation offers compensatory tickets to Jimmy Buffett fans stuck in long lines
- Live updates: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued from Thai cave
- Homicide charges filed in murder of Point Park University voice teacher
- VIDEO: Python Found in Checked Bag at Miami Airport
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}