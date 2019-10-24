A popular local chip company has been sold to one of it's largest competitors -- Utz.
According to our partners at the Trib, Snyder of Berlin employees more than 300 people at its plant in Somerset County.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive local news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Last year, Snyder was bought by Congra Brands Inc., and is now being sold to Utz Quality Foods LLC.
Utz already operates 11 factories in Pennsylvania and five other states, making everything from potato chips and pretzels, cheese to onion rings and pork skins.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Protesters blocking downtown streets ahead of President Trump's arrival
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Gambling addiction caused McDonald's general manager to steal $241K from restaurant, complaint says
- VIDEO: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}