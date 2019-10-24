  • Popular local chip company sold to competitor Utz

    A popular local chip company has been sold to one of it's largest competitors -- Utz.

    According to our partners at the Trib, Snyder of Berlin employees more than 300 people at its plant in Somerset County.

    Last year, Snyder was bought by Congra Brands Inc., and is now being sold to Utz Quality Foods LLC.

    Utz already operates 11 factories in Pennsylvania and five other states, making everything from potato chips and pretzels, cheese to onion rings and pork skins.

