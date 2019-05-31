Someone set up a booby trap on this Pa. trail

Police in eastern Pennsylvania are looking for clues after a bicyclist hit a booby trap on a mountain trail.
A man was riding this week near Wilkes-Barre when he hit a rope that had been strung across the trail.
His bike flipped and he hurti his shoulder, hip and elbow.
Police are asking for help to find the person responsible.
