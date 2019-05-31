  • Someone set up a booby trap on this Pa. trail

    Updated:

    Police in eastern Pennsylvania are looking for clues after a bicyclist hit a booby trap on a mountain trail.

    A man was riding this week near Wilkes-Barre when he hit a rope that had been strung across the trail.

    His bike flipped and he hurti his shoulder, hip and elbow.

    Police are asking for help to find the person responsible.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories