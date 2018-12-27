Sony announces title for upcoming Mister Rogers movie starring Tom Hanks

PITTSBURGH - The "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" movie starring Tom Hanks has a new name: "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
The official name of the movie was announced Thursday afternoon on the Sony Pictures Twitter account.
Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD, in theaters October 2019. @ABeautifulDay | 📸: Lacey Terrell pic.twitter.com/MUFlrxatu3— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 27, 2018
The movie filmed in Pittsburgh for several months, and is slated to be released in October 2019.
The movie is based on the life of Fred Rogers, the titular host of the iconic PBS show created and filmed in Pittsburgh.
While filming was underway, a gunman killed 11 people inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, the neighborhood where Rogers lived.
In the aftermath, people turned to a reassurance Rogers often recited from his mother: “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."
Hanks also attended several vigils in the area, including a massive rally at Point State Park.
