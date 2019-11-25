  • Sources: Amazon is pursuing another facility in Findlay Township

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter

    Updated:

    FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As crews work to build a one-million-square-foot distribution center at Chapman Westport for the e-commerce giant, Amazon's appetite for space in Findlay Township won't stop there, sources indicate.

    North Carolina-based SunCap Property Group, which has been active pursing development in the region, has presented a plan to build a 115,000-square-foot distribution and office facility on an 83-acre site along McClaren Road, according to Chris Caruso, manager for Findlay.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories