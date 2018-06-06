0 Sources: Local plumber accused of fraud arrested

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 11:15 p.m. - Sources said Mark Loughran was picked up at a hotel in New Stanton and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

A local plumber is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Scott Township homeowner and not doing the work.

Channel 11 has learned there is an arrest warrant out for charges of home improvement fraud against Mark Loughran, owner of Conquest Plumbing and Underground Specialist.

Police said Loughran was so determined to get of doing the work for a homeowner in Scott Township, he faked a car accident.

We tracked down the homeowner, who said he's out $4,000.

Fred Fujan showed us the check for $4,000 that he wrote to Loughran in early May as a deposit for work to install a new sewer pipeline on his property.

Despite having a signed contract for Loughran to replace the pipe, Fujan said, Loughran cashed the check but never showed up to do the work.

Instead sending him a photo claiming to have been in a car accident along with a text that read "I'm sorry. I was in a bad accident Sat morning - i just came home today - and retrieved everything - Can I be there Monday?"

Fujan said Monday came and went and Loughran never showed up, so Fujan went to police and showed them the contract, the canceled check and the photo Loughran had sent him, which police said had to have been taken last fall because it shows fall leaves in the background.

Channel 11 called Loughran at the phone number we found on his social media listing for Conquest Underground Plumbing, and we got his voicemail.

Loughran called us back and said bad weather had prevented him from doing the work on Fujan's property. He was unaware of the arrest warrant but said he has already returned the $4,000 by certified check and that Fujan should have it in a couple of days.

