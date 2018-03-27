SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - Students in South Butler won't be returning to class Monday as a teacher strike approaches the two-week mark.
Contract talks between the district and teachers broke down again Monday night without a deal.
The union told Channel 11 it wanted to meet with the school board without legal representation, but the district did not agree.
"The next step for us is to continue with our work stoppage into Easter break," said Ian Babb, president of the South Butler Education Association.
"I think both sides are disappointed we haven't been able to get a deal done," said Thomas Breth, solicitor with South Butler County School District.
The strike started March 15.
Under state law, teachers must return by April 3, with or without a deal.
