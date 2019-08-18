PITTSBURGH - Two police officers were hurt and two people were arrested after large crowds shut down East Carson Street and a driver ran over an officer's foot.
Police said they were called just before 2:15 a.m. to the South Side where large crowds had flooded into the road, stopping traffic from 10th Street to 18th Street in both directions.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
One officer was writing a ticket when a driver ran over his foot when they refused to wait, according to police. Another officer was hurt trying to help the first officer. Both were taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment. Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.
The crowd continued growing and becoming more chaotic, and that's when police said they called in additional units to help disperse people. They formed a skirmish line to move the crowd out of the road.
Police said just before 3 a.m., the majority of people had left the area and traffic could start flowing again.
TRENDING NOW:
- NWS confirms microburst in Lawrenceville area
- 2 partial building collapses shut down Butler Street in Lawrenceville
- 74 people displaced by apartment building fire in West Oakland; 2 firefighters injured
- VIDEO: Creepy dolls popping up around towns in Missouri
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}