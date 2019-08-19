CRABTREE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is recovering in the hospital after police said he was badly beaten when four men jumped him with a baseball bat.
Police said the victim suffered a fractured skull, cracked ribs and other broken bones in the attack.
