Southeast bracing for rare winter storm in December

A strong Southern storm will bring a disruptive round of ice and snow to North Carolina and parts of Virginia this weekend.
This early-season system has already dumped flooding rain across California and Texas, and as it moves north into colder air, it will bring heavy snow.
Expect air travel delays and cancellations, especially in Charlotte, North Carolina. Other large airports like Atlanta, Washington and New York City will also experience backups as airlines shift crews and aircraft.
Road closures will also be possible due to ice and up to a foot of snow. Right now, the track brings the heaviest snow to parts of western North Carolina, but even a slight shift could mean the difference between a cold rain and wintry mix.
Our area will only see increasing clouds from the storm late Sunday, and our team of meteorologists will be tracking it through the weekend.
