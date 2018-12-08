  • Woman recovering after Butler County dog attack

    Updated:

    BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A Butler County woman is recovering after she says three Saint Bernards attacked her this week.

    She showed Channel 11 puncture wounds all over her body, and says she had to get more than 39 staples in her head.

    The Health Department has informed her that the dogs will be euthanized.

    She walks through the terrifying experience with Gabriella DeLuca tonight on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories