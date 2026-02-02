Mother of ‘TODAY’ show anchor Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona

The mother of the “TODAY” show co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her family just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. She was reported missing around noon on Sunday, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Search and rescue teams are out looking for her and have contacted local hospitals to see if she’s there.

According to NBC News, Nanos told the media that aspects of the scene at the home caused “grave concern.”

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene,” Nanos said. He did not elaborate on what caused such concern.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, according to NBC News. They report that their involvement is not standard protocol, and foul play cannot be ruled out.

“Miss Guthrie is 84 years old and is not in good physical health, so naturally we have some great concerns,” Nanos said. He added that her family reported that she has no cognitive issues.

On Monday morning, the “TODAY” show started with an update on Nancy Guthrie. Anchor Craig Melvin called it a “deeply personal story for us.”

Savannah Gutrhie, who was not anchoring, issued a statement on behalf of the family:

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support.”

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” the statement added. “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900.”

