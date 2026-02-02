Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound Route 28 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 28 in Pittsburgh.
The interstate is closed to traffic at the 31st Street Bridge/Strip District exit.
On traffic cameras, one vehicle appears to have flipped onto its roof
PennDOT said drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
