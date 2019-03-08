SpaceX capsule undocks from ISS

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is on its way back home after its historic test mission to the International Space Station.
The capsule, designed to carry astronauts to and from space, undocked from the ISS just after 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time Friday.
The capsule and its lone crew member, "Ripley" the test dummy, are on schedule to is splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- High-ranking Allegheny County official detained by police in Detroit
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- VIDEO: Restaurant Owner Closes Shop To Take All Employees, Families to Disney
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Assuming rest of the test flight goes well, SpaceX is scheduled to actually launch astronauts into space for a short demonstration flight this summer, possibly in July.
That launch will be the first time Americans are launched into space from the United States on an American rocket since the last space shuttle launch in 2011.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}