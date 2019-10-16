PITTSBURGH - Spear Street Capital is the new owner of the huge warehouse property at 27 51st Street along more than 14 acres of Lawrenceville riverfront.
The Sears Outlet that occupied it for decades is expected to close by next summer.
And a new office and research hub is expected to soon be redeveloped out of the 70-year-old building's more than 300,000 square feet of space.
