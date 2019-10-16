After months of controversy, the Eastern Lancaster County District in Pennsylvania has approved a plan to build non-gender specific locker rooms and changing areas, according to WGAL.
The renovation project comes after a transgender student, who was born female but identifies as male, was allowed by the district to use the boys' locker room.
The proposed plan could be a map to the future in the Elanco School District.
"It's been a difficult, long journey the last seven to nine months but that long difficult journey has produced a product that I think is a win for everyone," said Superintendent Bob Hollister.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother shares candid photos of son with drug addiction to raise awareness
- First snow of season: It's coming this week to parts of area
- Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The product is a $2.4 million renovation to create four, nongender specific showers and changing areas with 76 showers and 48 changing areas, WGAL reported.
Each area in the renovated locker rooms will have its own door to ensure privacy.
The superintendent said today's students have more body image issues than previous generations and hardly use the school's communal shower facilities.
The school district is hoping to begin the locker room renovations next spring, and have the project finished by the end of 2020.
WGAL
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}