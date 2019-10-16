  • Man dies after stabbing in Beaver County

    HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died after he was stabbed late Tuesday night in Hopewell Township, police said.

    The stabbing happened about 11 p.m. along Guy Street. Police tape surrounded a home.

    Police said the man who was stabbed died at a hospital.

    Investigators have not said whether they have any suspects.

