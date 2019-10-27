PITTSBURGH - A 20-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds outside a Speedway gas station in Hazelwood late Saturday night, police said.
Officers said they were called just before midnight to the gas station in the 4400 block of Browns Hill Road for a report of a fight.
When they arrived, they found the victim and performed first aid until medics could arrive. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
According to investigators, the man and a woman entered the gas station and became involved in an argument with another man that turned physical. The suspect chased the victim outside, stabbed him and took off running.
Police said they are still investigating.
