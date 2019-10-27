0 19-year-old accused of abusing infant son now facing new charges involving 3-year-old

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A 19-year-old father accused of shaking his infant son so violently that he had broken bones, a brain bleed and bruises is now facing new charges involving the 3-month-old’s sister.

Taylor Shipley, 19, was arrested on Sept. 12 on charged of aggravated assault and child endangerment for allegedly assaulting his 3-month-old son. He initially called 911, saying his son was vomiting and choking inside his home in Huntingdon Village.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 19-year-old accused of shaking his baby, causing broken bones, other injuries

But when the baby boy got to Children’s Hospital, doctors made a child line report, saying the injuries could only be from one thing: shaken baby syndrome. Shipley denied hurting the child and claimed the injuries must have come from him performing CPR, but he was charged.

Now, according to Channel 11 News exchange partner Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Shipley is being accused of abusing the infant’s 3-year-old sister as well.

TRENDING NOW:

At the time of the initial incident, the boy’s older sister, who is not Shipley’s daughter, was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh as a precaution. The Trib reported that doctors found a “large patterned burn to her right buttock, a missing front tooth and bruising on her right thigh.”

According to court documents, doctors also identified photographs of a previous injury to the 3-year-old girl as being “consistent with a slap mark.” Shipley was charged with endangering the welfare of the 3-year-old.

The Trib reported that the toddler’s mother, Elizabeth Hart, 22, was also charged by state police Thursday with endangering the welfare of children and making false reports in the most recent case. She was released on $25,000 bond.

Hart told troopers that her daughter suffered the burn because she was cold one morning and sat on a space heater. Hart said both Shipley and she were home at the time of that injury, according to court records.

Hart also said the girl lost her tooth when she “fell in the bathtub,” according to The Trib. However, the toddler told investigators in an interview that Shipley abused her.

Shipley has been held in the county prison without bail since his Sept. 11 arrest.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.