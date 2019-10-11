  • How you can help prevent an invasive bug from making Pittsburgh home

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Tailgates, football games and festivals. It's a busy time for people to be zig-zagging across Pennsylvania.

    If you have plans to travel or tailgate in the eastern part of the state this weekend, state officials are warning people to check for a pesky creature and make sure it isn’t catching a ride back with you.

    Today on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:45 a.m. – find out how this bus is wreaking havoc on our state.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories