0 Sprinklers helped keep high-rise fire from spreading, fire chief says

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh fire chief says sprinklers helped keep a high-rise fire from spreading Saturday.

The fire broke out in two apartments of the 10-story Ebenezer Towers on Dinwiddie Street.

The fire displaced two dozen senior citizens who live on the first and second floors. Their units suffered smoke and water damage.

“Just thank god they’re alive. Especially this time of year and the holiday season upon us. To have something like that is devastating,” Bruce Baugh said.

Channel 11 got a new inside view of the ground level floor at Ebeneezer Towers and a closer look at the working sprinkler system.

Fans are running around the clock in an effort to try to dry out the carpet. Some of the ceiling is exposed and tiles have been knocked down.

Despite the severity of the fire, an 84-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital with burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire chief says sprinklers played a big role in keeping the fire under control.

