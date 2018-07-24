MT. LEBANON, Pa. - St. Clair Hospital announced Tuesday it will undergo a $142 million expansion, the largest in four decades, at its main campus in Mt. Lebanon.
At the center of the expansion is a 280,000-square-foot comprehensive outpatient center, which is targeted to be open in fall 2020. An additional 150 health care professionals will be employed.
The new six-story building will offer comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic outpatient services. It will be connected to the existing hospital, constructed on property spanning Mt. Lebanon and Scott Township on North Wren Drive.
“This has been several years in planning. This is in both response to changes in medicine, but also 130 percent increase in our outpatient services over the last 12 years,” Dr. John Sullivan, senior VP and chief medical officer at St. Clair, said.
In addition to the outpatient center, the expansion project includes a new central power plant and a new employee garage, which opened in May.
Funding for the project is being supported by philanthropy, government grants, tax-exempt bonds and hospital funds.
