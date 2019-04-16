PITTSBURGH - There was a heavy police presence in downtown Pittsburgh early Tuesday afternoon.
A Channel 11 photographer saw officers at the corner of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street around 1:30 p.m.
A tow truck was called to that intersection and a black vehicle was loaded onto the truck.
According to police the incident started as a traffic stop at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and 7th Street.
A man ran from the car and dropped a firearm, police said. He then jumped from the ramp onto the River Walk below, injuring his leg.
Despite his injury, police said the man continued to run but was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
Three other people in the car were details for questioning but so far, no charges have been filed.
A witness told Channel 11's Damany Lewis that officers seemed to come out of nowhere. There was also a helicopter above assisting in the search.
Police situation at Fort Duquense Blvd and seventh Street. Witness said cops came out of nowhere and helicopter was above searching area. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/A75VsVNImC— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) April 16, 2019
