The University of Pittsburgh is partnering with a Brooklyn-based startup to offer transfer credits for online classes.
The startup is Outlier, which currently offers two classes: Calculus I and Introduction to Psychology. The classes feature professors from colleges like Yale University and New York University, who will speak directly to the camera in lectures prepared specifically for an online audience. The courses are 14 weeks, cost $400, and come with "all necessary course materials, our online textbook, and 3 transferable college credits from the University of Pittsburgh when you pass the course."
Pittsburgh Business Times
