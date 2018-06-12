TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - State leaders will hold a school safety meeting at Woodland Hills High School Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Homeland Security Director Marcus Brown and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, along with school leaders, parents and students will take part in the safety task force meeting.
The meeting is the last in a series of meetings being held across the state to talk about ways to improve school safety and security.
WPXI will be at the meeting and will have more on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
