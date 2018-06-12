  • Heinz Field announces deal with official tailgate provider

    Updated:

    The Steelers now have an official tailgate.

    Heinz Field announced an agreement with The Tailgate Guys company to provide “hassle-free” tailgating outside Heinz Field on Steelers and Pitt gamedays, as well as the upcoming Luke Bryan concert.

    Several packages are available and include tents, TVs, coolers, furniture and more, all set up on the Great Lawn outside the stadium.

    “Tailgate Guys have proven they understand the needs of our fans and provide a fun atmosphere that takes the gameday experience to the next level,” said vice president of stadium operations and management Jimmie Sacco in a release.

    Tailgate Guys also has agreements with Penn State and several other NFL teams.

