State of emergency declared in Aspinwall

ASPINWALL, Pa. - A state of emergency has been declared in Aspinwall.
According to the borough's Facebook page, the heavy rain and flooding has kept public works crews busy cleaning catch basins and sewers.
We're working to talk to people affected, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
More than seven inches of rain has fallen in Aspinwall in the last three days, leading to flooding calls, trees down and people getting trapped in their cars.
Dumpsters will be available both at the municipal building and on Field Avenue near 3rd Street.
