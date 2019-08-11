Pennsylvania State Police needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen nearly a week ago.
Jordan Olah, 31, was last seen Monday in Delmont and Iselin, according to a tweet from state police.
He was wearing navy Docker pants and a short-sleeve blue shirt.
Olah was driving a 2002 taupe/tan Oldsmobile Intrigue with Pennsylvania plate GWB-3379.
According to a release state police tweeted out, it's urgent that they find him because he needs daily medication that he has not taken since his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-697-4780.
