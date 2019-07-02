  • State police taking over investigation into 26-year-old woman's death

    ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. - A woman was found dead in her Beaver County home Monday evening, authorities said.

    Rochester Borough police were called to a house on Deer Lane for a welfare check. Officers found Devon Crocker, 26, unresponsive and were unable to revive her, according to police.

    Pennsylvania State Police have taken over the investigation. They said foul play is not suspected in Crocker's death.

