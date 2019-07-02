ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. - A woman was found dead in her Beaver County home Monday evening, authorities said.
Rochester Borough police were called to a house on Deer Lane for a welfare check. Officers found Devon Crocker, 26, unresponsive and were unable to revive her, according to police.
Pennsylvania State Police have taken over the investigation. They said foul play is not suspected in Crocker's death.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}