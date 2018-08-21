Steel Cactus opening 6th location in the area

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Steel Cactus has announced a new restaurant location in the Pittsburgh area.
The Tex-Mex restaurant will open its sixth location Friday on Cool Springs Drive in Bethel Park.
The Bethel Park location will feature the restaurant's original menu, as well as 20 beers on draft.
The other locations are in the Southside, Shadyside, PNC Park and at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
