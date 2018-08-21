PITTSBURGH - A body has been found inside a house that caught fire over the weekend.
A woman jumped from the roof of the home on Leolyn Street in Carrick early Saturday morning and was taken to the hospital.
We have a crew on the way to get more information. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. as we learn more about the victim and why it took so long to find them.
Body found inside burned down home 3 days after fire on Leolyn Street. Only Channel 11 is there talking to neighbors and learning about the victim #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3CnaerJfpV— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) August 21, 2018
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Woman hospitalized after jumping to escape flames at home
Pittsburgh Police: A cadaver dog found the body this afternoon. Neighbors believe it’s in an elderly man who is inside the house but never seen after the fire. Police tell us they can’t confirm if it is a man or woman. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ax6svymyo3— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) August 21, 2018
