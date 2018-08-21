  • Body found in house that caught fire over the weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A body has been found inside a house that caught fire over the weekend.

    A woman jumped from the roof of the home on Leolyn Street in Carrick early Saturday morning and was taken to the hospital.

    Related Headlines

    We have a crew on the way to get more information. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. as we learn more about the victim and why it took so long to find them.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Woman hospitalized after jumping to escape flames at home

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories