PITTSBURGH - A violent confrontation between two Pittsburgh Steelers fans at Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field has gone viral.
The video, captured by another Steelers fan, shows two men exchanging words and one of the men head-butting the other.
The woman who recorded the video explains what led up to this fight, how security handled it and why she says this isn't a true representation of all Steelers fans.
Let’s Go Steelers!! pic.twitter.com/nvsMVgNVCR— Kate🌻 (@katebrendel) December 3, 2018
Channel 11 is checking with public safety officials to see if any criminal charges will be filed.
