Store owner accused in scheme of stealing from grocery stores, re-selling stolen items

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused arranging thefts from grocery stores then re-selling the items at his own store.
Melvin McCloy owned and worked at McCloy’s Store, also known as Beanie’s on Buckeye Road in Mt. Pleasant.
According to investigators, McCloy would prearrange thefts with people then buy the items they stole for less then market value and sell them at his store.
When investigators searched his store in July 2017, approximately 65% of the items for sale were believed to be stolen merchandise.
The thefts allegedly occurred at Walmarts, Shop N Saves, Giant Eagles and the County Market.
