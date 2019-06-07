Stray bullet goes through window of home, nearly hitting 73-year-old man; suspect wanted

PITTSBURGH - There's still a bullet hole in a window at a home on Oregon Street in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood.
The family that lives there were caught in the crossfire.
Police believe Darryl Porter fired a gun into the home, just missing a 73-year-old man who was just sitting down.
According to detectives, the victim told police "He was sitting at his dining room table when a single bullet came through his main living room window, then through his drape."
Not long before that shooting, there was another one a block away near an apartment complex. According to investigators, a man who lived in the complex came home when his house was being robbed, then there was gunfire between two cars.
