0 Mother dies days after delivering twins

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. - A Chilton County man first experienced the high joys of his wife delivering their twins and the crushing, unspeakable grief of suddenly losing his wife a few days later.

When Tiffani Bowen delivered the two healthy baby boys on May 16, Kase and Knox, each weighed more than 7 pounds. The twins were their pride and joy.

"I tried to save her," her husband, Todd Bowen told WFSA. "She had passed a blood clot in her right leg and went to her heart."

Death came quickly in their bedroom in the early morning hours of May 27. Eleven days after the joy of new life came the gut wrenching low of sudden death when Tiffani died, gone at age 28.

All this after the couple just lost a son, a stillborn, in November of 2017.

Todd and Tiffani knew each other for 9 years. They had four children together and married a little more than two years ago. She was the love of his life, and Todd said she always found good in the bad.

Donations are coming in, but this is not something Todd sought.

He acknowledges he never dreamed of a situation where his twin boys would face the future of growing up without their mother. No more rocking them to sleep, no mother's love to share, only stories of who she was and the mother she would've been.

"I think she'll tell them before I do. I think they'll know," said Todd. "This is all crazy. But she's in heaven and she wouldn't come back if she wanted to."

Todd said faith will be the very thing that'll get him through and the memories of his true love.

Todd and Tiffani also have a 4-year-old son.

Todd Bowen has now buried four close family members in just two years.



CNN/WSFA