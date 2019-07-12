BALDWIN, Pa. - Streets Run Road in Baldwin is set to close for months as PennDOT officials say they need to fix landslides along the busy street.
Starting Monday, the road will be closed from Route 51 to Doyle Road. Crews said there are already signs posted warning drivers of the closure.
PennDOT said there are two slides along the road that they will be focusing on fixing in order to prepare the road to be resurfaced.
Some drivers said they are glad the road and slides are getting fixed. Others, however, said it's just more of a headache.
"We really rely on this but I'm hoping it's going to be in better shape because it's literally falling apart bad," said Tracie Simonelli, who was driving through Friday.
Businesses will also be impacted by the closure. The manager of a nearby auto shop said he has major concerns.
Here's a map of the area that will be impacted:
