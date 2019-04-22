  • Structure fire causes lane restriction on Route 8

    Updated:

    ETNA, Pa. - A fire closed part of Route 8 in Etna on Monday afternoon.

    A southbound lane was closed between Charles and Crescent streets while crews responded to a fire at an auto body shop.

    The sprinkler system put the fire out quickly.

    No one was hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories