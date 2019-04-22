PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking to the woman behind a terrifying scare this weekend when a man she had a PFA against was living in her attic and basement unbeknownst to her.
We are not revealing her name or showing her face on TV to protect her identity.
This woman walks us through the scary events that ended with her ex-boyfriend standing in the middle of her bedroom and then grabbing her by the mouth.
Tonight on 11 News at 6, she tell Channel 11's Courtney Brennan about the strange things she'd been noticing in her house that made her think he was living there the past 3 weeks.
