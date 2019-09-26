  • Student at Peters Township High School had 'hit list,' district says

    Updated:

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A student at Peters Township High School had a list of people in a notebook identified as a "hit list," according to an email sent to parents from the school district.

    Principals were notified and the matter was immediately turned over to the Peters Township police.

    The student was removed from the building. 

    Any individual that was involved in the threat are being notified by the school, according to the email.

    The district said any threat is taken seriously and will be fully investigated by the district and police.

