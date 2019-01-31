Students scramble after Art Institute's sudden closing announcement

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has confirmed that the Art Institute of Pittsburgh will permanently shut down on March 31.
The school’s parent company filed the necessary paperwork with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. They currently have almost 2,200 students enrolled at the school.
Courtney Brennan is talking with students about the sudden news and what options they now have, for Channel 11 News at 5.
