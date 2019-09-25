FAYETTE CO., Pa. - State police and officials at the Albert Gallatin Area School District investigated a threat made involving Friendship Elementary School.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the district received a call regarding an "alleged threat a student made" against Friendship Hill Elementary School while being taken home.
Superintendent Christopher Pegg said officials immediately contacted Pennsylvania State Police and began investigating the alleged threat.
Pegg said in a Facebook post that the threat was not credible, and that students and staff are not in any danger regarding the incident.
Officials did not specify what the threat was or who was involved.
