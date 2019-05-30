Summer is here! Pools, spray parks open this weekend in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH - All spray parks and public pools in Allegheny County will open Sat., June 1 for the season.
Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool & Dive Pool, and South Park Wave Pool will be open every day 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., weather and conditions permitting.
If a pool does not open by 2:00 p.m. due to inclement weather, it will stay closed for the rest of the day.
Facility improvements for this season include new fencing and a new wireless sound system at North Park Swimming Pool, as well as newly renovated restrooms at South Park Wave Pool. In addition, restrooms, concession stands and rental buildings have been repainted at the three wave pools.
The Deer Lakes Spray Park and Round Hill Spray Park are free and will be open daily, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., weather and conditions permitting.
