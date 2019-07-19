NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The most serious charge against a woman accused of opening fire inside the North Versailles Walmart has been dropped.
Rojanai Alston is no longer facing attempted homicide charges, however, she will stand trial for aggravated assault.
Police said Alston shot a woman during a fight inside the store on July 5. She was jumped by several people before the shooting, police said.
Surveillance video that Channel 11's Liz Kilmer obtained shows the moments before the shooting happened.
