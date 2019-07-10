0 First responders saved woman's life after Walmart shooting

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - First responders in North Versailles tell Channel 11 they were struck with fear while walking into Walmart after a shooting.

Those brave men and women helped save the life of the victim, all thanks to their training.

"EMS and police that are going to the scene are considering if this is an active shooter, if this is a single event or if this is over,” North Versailles Fire Department President Thomas Nee said.

In this case it was over. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Rojanai Alston, fled after shooting the victim in the leg and hand.

"If it wasn’t for the two officers that were on scene, she wouldn’t have lived. It was those two officers that were on scene and saved her life,” Nee said.

The victim is now recovering at a local hospital while Alston is out of jail on $25,000 bail.

Thankfully no one else was injured. Police said the best way to protect yourself is to be aware of your surroundings.

"Most people walk through life with blinders on and they’re not seeing anything. And that’s where they get into trouble when they’re not paying attention," Nee said.

